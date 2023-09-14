Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the high school football schedule in Central Virginia last week.

Multiple games, including Fluvanna County vs. Chancellor, endured lengthy weather delays and finished up late Friday night, while others, including St. Anne’s-Belfield vs. Fredericksburg Christian were called with time remaining in the game due to lightning. Two Central Virginia games, Orange County vs. Goochland and Nelson County vs. Prince Edward, were suspended after starting on Friday and had to be completed on Monday night.

The forecast is looking much more favorable for this week’s slate, which begins Thursday afternoon and runs through Saturday.

There are 10 games on the local docket this week. Here is a look at each game.

St. Anne’s-Belfield at Fork Union

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

The skinny: Both teams are coming off of weather-shortened setbacks last week. STAB (1-1) fell 19-10 to Fredericksburg Christian at home last week in a game that was called with just over five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Fork Union (1-1) suffered a 42-0 road loss to Trinity Episcopal on Saturday. That game was called at halftime due to inclement weather. The Central Virginia rivals aim for a better showing this week when they square off on Thursday afternoon. Receiver Austin Williford has been a strong offensive threat for STAB early this season, scoring a touchdown in both games. The Blue Devils picked up a 19-7 win over the Saints in last season’s matchup in Charlottesville.

Blue Ridge at Fishburne

When: 4 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Barons (2-0) have started the season on a tear, scoring 123 points in two lopsided victories. After opening the season with a 48-0 win over Nansemond-Suffolk in its season opener, Blue Ridge hung 75 points on Hargrave Military in Saturday’s win in St. George. The Barons will look to make it three wins in a row on Friday afternoon when they head to Waynesboro to face a Fishburne team that is 0-2 and has been outscored by a combined margin of 108-32 in its two losses.

Buckingham at Fluvanna County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: New head coach Mitchell Pace has injected new life into the Flucos program. After last year’s winless campaign, Pace has Fluvanna off to a 2-0 start this season. The Flucos beat Broadway in an overtime thriller in Week 1, then after a bye week, guided Fluvanna to a weather-delayed win over Chancellor in Palmyra last Friday night. The Flucos will look to make it three in a row when they host Buckingham (2-1), which has looked impressive the past two weeks. After dropping its season opener to Appomattox County, the Knights have reeled off impressive wins over Madison County (22-7) and William Campbell (33-6).

Harrisonburg at Orange County

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Hornets (2-1) had two make two trips to Goochland to pick up a win their Jefferson District opener. The game was suspended on Friday with the Hornets holding a 14-0 lead. When the game resumed Monday, Orange added another touchdown and returned home with a 20-0 victory. Bubba Wells scored two touchdowns in the victory for the Hornets. Harrisonburg, which had a bye last week, is off to an 0-2 start and has not scored a point this season. The Blue Steaks opened the season with a 40-0 loss to Millbrook, then suffered a 49-0 loss to John Handley in Week 2.

Charlottesville at Spotswood

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Black Knights (0-2) had a bye last week after dropping their first two games of the season. New CHS head coach Jeff Woody, who helped turn the E.C. Glass program into a state semifinalist last season, is working to get the program back to being competitive on a regular basis. Charlottesville, which opened its season with a 55-8 road loss to Wilson Memorial, makes it second trip to the Shenandoah Valley this season to face Spotswood (2-1). The Trailblazers are coming off a hard-fought 14-13 win over Wilson Memorial last week.

Wilson Memorial at Western Albemarle

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Warriors (0-2) had a bye last week after losses to Cave Spring (42-3) and Spotswood (52-14) to start the season. New Western head coach Seth Wilson and his team will try to pick up their first win of the season against Wilson Memorial (1-2), which has dropped two games in a row after opening the season with a convincing win over Charlottesville. The Green Hornets are looking to rebound after suffering a one-point loss to Spotswood last week.

Madison County at William Monroe

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: One of the most passionate rivalries in Central Virginia is renewed in Stanardsville. The Greene Dragons (2-1) enter the matchup on a two-game winning streak after picking up a 21-19 road win over Luray last week. Davien Griffieth has shined on both sides of the field for William Monroe and snagged the game-sealing interception against Luray last week. The Mountaineers (1-1) had a bye week, giving Coach Larry Helmick ample time to prepare for Friday’s game. Madison opened the season with a hard-fought win over Staunton before falling to Buckingham on the road in Week 2. The Mountaineers picked up a 23-7 win in last season’s matchup in Madison.

Nelson County at Cumberland

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Governors are off to their best start since the Ronald Reagan administration. With Monday’s 30-8 victory over Prince Edward, Nelson County improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1988, when the Governors started the season 6-0. Nelson will look to improve to 4-0 on Friday when it faces a Cumberland team that is off to an 0-3 start, with all three losses coming by lopsided scores. In their three defeats, which came against William Campbell, Parry McCluer and Altavista, the Dukes have been outscored by a combined margin of 132-28.

Woodberry Forest at Georgetown Prep

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Tigers (0-2) head to Bethesda, Md., looking to get on track after a pair of double-digit losses to start the season. After falling 53-13 to Flint Hill in its season opener, Woodberry suffered a 42-13 loss to Benedictine last week in Richmond. The Tigers will face a Georgetown Prep team that is off to a 2-0 start after picking up wins over Pallotti and Loyola Blakefield.

Covenant at Virginia Episcopal

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

The skinny: The Eagles (2-1) head to Lynchburg to take on the Bishops (2-0) in a rematch of last season’s VISFL 8-man state championship game. Covenant is coming off a convincing 41-6 road win over Broadwater Academy. Jonathan Newton had been impressive for the Eagles, rushing for 458 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. VES rolled to a 62-0 win over Richmond Christian last week.