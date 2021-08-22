Yes, Virginia, we are seeing more — and more intense — rainfall

“Heavy rain events are increasing pretty uniformly across the commonwealth,” said Michael Allen. “We often think in Virginia of flooding as a coastal phenomenon, where the reality is a lot of our flooding has taken place in non-coastal areas.”

Jeremy Hoffman, chief scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, said that precipitation increases are “pretty much ubiquitous across the commonwealth” but will vary depending on the season.

“The biggest precipitation changes have been that our fall and spring have gotten relatively rainier or at least relatively wetter at the expense of our summer,” said Hoffman.

Increasing unpredictability in precipitation is also likely to characterize the future, with consequences for not only infrastructure but also patterns of living, working and traveling.

“Because we’ll switch between these longer drier periods interspersed with these deluge conditions, that becomes really hard to manage,” Hoffman said.

In some neighborhoods of Richmond’s Southside, the struggles of managing increased and more intense rainfall are already apparent in frequent flooding that leaves streets and yards waterlogged for days.