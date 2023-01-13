Wintergreen slopes sold out this weekend

Wintergreen Resort says it is ready for a sold-out weekend as guests flock to the Nelson County slopes for some snowy sports in spite of the warmer-than-average temperatures.

“Martin Luther King weekend and Presidents' Day weekend are normally the busiest two weekends in the entire ski season,” Jay Gamble, general manager at Wintergreen, told The Daily Progress. “That’s what we’re expecting, that business will be strong. Tickets are sold out for Saturday and Sunday, and lodging occupancy is high.”

The resort, home to 26 slopes and trails, sold out of ski and lodge tickets this past week as people made plans to take advantage of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Gamble said.

Saturday and Sunday may be sold out, but tickets are still available for Martin Luther King Jr. Day itself on Monday, when the resort plans to keep regular business hours.

In preparation for the flood of guests, the resort began producing more snow this month and opened the ski lift and trail to the Highlands, one of the highest slopes available to Wintergreen guests, Gamble said.

The resort has had to make more snow than usual this time of year because of the El Niño weather phenomenon, Gamble said, which has created warmer temperatures and therefore less snow for skiers and snowboarders to shred.

“Last year, I think we got 11 to 12 inches of snow on Jan. 3,” Gamble said. “This year, winter is making some silly appearances. It’s certainly not a deeply cold winter by any means, so far.”

But Southeast skiers are used to El Niño and usually flock to the resort at the first chill of winter, Gamble added.

“I think Southeastern skiers are used to a short ski season compared to the West and further north,” he said. “So when we have staff, they know it’s a short season and guests turn out and enjoy it.”

Wintergreen plans to host a number of events and activities over the holiday weekend, including a snow castle-building contest, a glow stick parade, a tennis class for children and live music.