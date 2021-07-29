WATCH NOW: Southern Albemarle hit with power outages from storm

A Wednesday night storm caused power outages throughout the Scottsville area.

The storm hit around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and resulted in wind, large hail and downed trees in southern Albemarle County.

According to Appalachian Power, about 1,525 customers in southern Albemarle were without power Thursday morning due to tree contact with powerlines. By Thursday evening, power had been restored to many customers, but not all. The company’s website estimated service restoration by Friday evening.

Many homes and other structures sustained damages. No serious injuries were reported, however.

The county opened Walton Middle School, at 4217 Red Hill Road, as a cooling shelter Thursday morning, and anyone in need could meet in the cafeteria.

The county doesn’t have plans to open the cooling shelter again Friday, but will release information in the morning if it decides to do so.

Scottsville closed its town offices Thursday, and only essential emergency staff worked. The Scottsville branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library also was closed Thursday.

Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue closed Mountain Vista Road for debris cleanup and asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.