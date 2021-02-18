Watch Now: Freezing rain, sleet slicken streets as storm rolls through region

“The warm [air] just won out today, resulting in the lower totals thus far, as sleet just doesn`t accumulate at the same rate as snow,” meteorologists said. “That being said, the impacts are the same, with sleet and freezing rain leading to hazardous travel conditions across the region. So, just because snow totals haven’t panned out in some places this morning, still exercise caution when going out and about.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That turned out to be sound advice. By 11 a.m., sleet-slicked roads sent Virginia State Police troopers to the aid of stranded motorists and to investigate crashes.

A jackknifed semi-tractor-trailer shut down I-64 eastbound just after the crest of Afton Mountain, and crashes all along the interstate resulted in lane closures and detours through much of the morning Thursday.

State police continued to keep all troopers on the highway as the sun began to set Thursday due to the potential of more freezing rain and refreezing of wet roads.

"State police have responded to 385 traffic crashes and 255 disabled vehicles since midnight [Thursday] through through 4 p.m.," said Corinne Geller, state police spokeswoman. "The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles."