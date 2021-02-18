Watch Now: Freezing rain, sleet slicken streets as storm rolls through region

A mass of moist air ran into a wall of cold air Thursday, causing snow, sleet and freezing rain to fall across Central Virginia, tying up traffic with crashes and making roads slick.
But it could have been worse.
National Weather Service meteorologists had predicted between three and six inches of snow would fall across the area beginning early Thursday morning and continuing into early Friday. But a bit of warm air hanging over the region turned the forecast around, they said.
Around 9:15 a.m., meteorologists changed their tune on the snowfall.
“Warm air aloft has moved into the region very quickly, albeit a very small layer,” they said in forecast discussions on the weather service website. “Unfortunately for snow lovers, that is all it really takes to change snow to sleet. This has drastically reduced snow totals.”
The warm sliver of atmosphere pushed most of the heavier snowfall north of Interstate 70 and west of Interstate 81 while freezing rain made its way into most of Virginia. The area southeast of Interstate 64 and west of Interstate 85 seemed to be the hardest hit by ice, which left more than 3,000 customers without electricity, according to utility company information.
There were no widespread power outages reported in the region, although there were some scattered outages.
“The warm [air] just won out today, resulting in the lower totals thus far, as sleet just doesn`t accumulate at the same rate as snow,” meteorologists said. “That being said, the impacts are the same, with sleet and freezing rain leading to hazardous travel conditions across the region. So, just because snow totals haven’t panned out in some places this morning, still exercise caution when going out and about.”
That turned out to be sound advice. By 11 a.m., sleet-slicked roads sent Virginia State Police troopers to the aid of stranded motorists and to investigate crashes.
A jackknifed semi-tractor-trailer shut down I-64 eastbound just after the crest of Afton Mountain, and crashes all along the interstate resulted in lane closures and detours through much of the morning Thursday.
State police continued to keep all troopers on the highway as the sun began to set Thursday due to the potential of more freezing rain and refreezing of wet roads.
"State police have responded to 385 traffic crashes and 255 disabled vehicles since midnight [Thursday] through through 4 p.m.," said Corinne Geller, state police spokeswoman. "The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles."
The snow, sleet and rain closed many local government offices and schools. All programs, including virtual learning and meal delivery, were shut down.
Albemarle County shuttered its buildings, but kept its virtual services online and running during the day.
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport saw several flights canceled and others delayed throughout the day, due to both the local weather and poor weather across the country.
Virginia Department of Transportation crews began snow removal efforts early in the day, focusing on the interstate and major roads before hitting secondary routes and residential areas and subdivisions.
The weather service kept a winter storm warning in effect across the region, citing a forecast of occasional freezing rain or drizzle likely continuing until 6 a.m. Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s to low-40s before crashing into the 20s and teens Friday night and again Saturday night.