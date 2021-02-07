 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VDOT warns of likely refreeze on roads overnight
0 comments
alert top story

VDOT warns of likely refreeze on roads overnight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Feb. 7 snowfall

ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

A mix of snow and slush cover Second Street in Charlottesville on Sunday. 

An estimated four inches of wet snow fell across the region early Sunday morning, leading to a few scattered power outages, including one caused by a single-car crash that took down powerlines on East Rio Road near U.S. 29.

The crash at Rio Road and Putt-Putt Place occurred shortly after 5 a.m. and had both directions of Rio shut down until about 2 p.m.

The highest snow accumulations were near the Blue Ridge Mountains, which saw up to eight inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meteorologists said the snow cleared out by 1 p.m. across the region and would be replaced by cold temperatures Sunday night as an Arctic front moves in, pushing the thermometer toward the teens.

The cold air is likely to cause drivers some difficulty overnight and commuters headaches on Monday morning.

“Virginia Department of Transportation crews and contractors spent Sunday morning treating roads,” said VDOT spokesman Will Merritt. “Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing overnight Sunday, creating the potential for refreeze. Some VDOT crews will remain on duty overnight to monitor conditions and treat any slick spots.”

The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday. The weather service on Sunday mentioned that possibility in a hazardous weather outlook advisory.

“Confidence is increasing in a very impactful winter storm the second half of this week with some snow and significant icing across the area Wednesday night and into Friday morning,” meteorologists said in a forecast discussion on the weather service’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert