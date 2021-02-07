VDOT warns of likely refreeze on roads overnight

An estimated four inches of wet snow fell across the region early Sunday morning, leading to a few scattered power outages, including one caused by a single-car crash that took down powerlines on East Rio Road near U.S. 29.

The crash at Rio Road and Putt-Putt Place occurred shortly after 5 a.m. and had both directions of Rio shut down until about 2 p.m.

The highest snow accumulations were near the Blue Ridge Mountains, which saw up to eight inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists said the snow cleared out by 1 p.m. across the region and would be replaced by cold temperatures Sunday night as an Arctic front moves in, pushing the thermometer toward the teens.

The cold air is likely to cause drivers some difficulty overnight and commuters headaches on Monday morning.

“Virginia Department of Transportation crews and contractors spent Sunday morning treating roads,” said VDOT spokesman Will Merritt. “Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing overnight Sunday, creating the potential for refreeze. Some VDOT crews will remain on duty overnight to monitor conditions and treat any slick spots.”