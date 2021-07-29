 Skip to main content
Southern Albemarle hit with power outages from storm; shelter opens at Walton
Southern Albemarle hit with power outages from storm; shelter opens at Walton

A Wednesday night storm caused power outages throughout the Scottville area.

The storm hit around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and resulted in wind, large hail and downed trees in southern Albemarle County.

According to Appalachian Power, about 1,525 customers in southern Albemarle were without power Thursday morning due to tree contact with powerlines.

The county opened Walton Middle School, at 4217 Red Hill Road, as a cooling shelter Thursday morning, and anyone in need could meet in the cafeteria.

Scottsville closed its town offices Thursday, and only essential emergency staff worked. The Scottsville branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library also was closed Thursday.

Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue closed Mountain Vista Road for debris cleanup and asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

— Staff reports

