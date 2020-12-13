 Skip to main content
Snow forecasted for Charlottesville area Wednesday
Snowfall at UVa

Snow falls at the University of Virginia on Dec. 7.

The Charlottesville area likely will see some snow Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall is expected before 3 p.m. Wednesday, per the weather service’s Baltimore forecast office, but is likely to change to a mix of snow and rain as the temperature rises during the day. The snow and rain mixture is then expected to switch back to just snow after 7 p.m. as the temperature falls below freezing again.

Thursday is predicted to be sunny with a high around 41 degrees.

The amount of precipitation has not been forecasted yet.

— Staff reports

