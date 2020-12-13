Snow forecasted for Charlottesville area Wednesday

The Charlottesville area likely will see some snow Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall is expected before 3 p.m. Wednesday, per the weather service’s Baltimore forecast office, but is likely to change to a mix of snow and rain as the temperature rises during the day. The snow and rain mixture is then expected to switch back to just snow after 7 p.m. as the temperature falls below freezing again.
Thursday is predicted to be sunny with a high around 41 degrees.
The amount of precipitation has not been forecasted yet.
— Staff reports
