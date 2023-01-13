Skiers flock to Winter Green resort for the holiday weekend

Wintergreen Resort is ready to shred the busiest weekend of the season so far as guests flood in for three days of snowy sports.

“Martin Luther King weekend and President’s Day weekend are normally the busiest two weekends in the entire ski season,” Jay Gamble, general manager at Wintergreen Resort, told The Daily Progress. “That’s what we’re expecting, that business will be strong. Tickets are sold out for Saturday and Sunday and lodging occupancy is high.”

Gamble says the resort, home to 26 slopes and trails, sold out of ski and lodge tickets this week as people made plans to take advantage of the holiday on Monday.

This month, the resort began making more snow and opened the ski lift and trail to the Highlands, one of the highest slopes available to Wintergreen guests.

The resort has had to make more snow than usual around this time of year because of the El Niño weather phenomenon, which has created warmer temperatures and, therefore, less snow to pile up on the resort.

“Last year, I think we got 11 to 12 inches of snow on January third,” Gamble said. “This year, winter is making some silly appearances. It’s certainly not a deeply cold winter by any means, so far.”

The El Niño climate pattern that occurs when warm temperatures on the surface of the Pacific Ocean create warmer winds and temperatures, which lead to a milder winter, Gamble says.

Gamble says Southeast skiers are used to El Niño and usually flock to the resort at the first chill of winter.

“I think southeastern skiers are used to a short ski season compared to the west and further north,” Gamble said. “So when we have staff, they know it’s a short season and guests turn out and enjoy it.”

Wintergreen will host a number of events and activities over the sold-out holiday weekend including a snow castle-building contest, a glow stick parade, a tennis class for children and live music.

Gable says there are still tickets available for Monday, when the resort will maintain regular business hours.