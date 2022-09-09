Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.