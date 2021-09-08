 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

