This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
