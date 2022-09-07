This evening in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…