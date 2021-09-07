Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Places north and west of Richmond stand to see the biggest soaking
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The ar…
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Heavy rains and possibly tornadoes could bring damage on Wednesday as the remains of Ida swirl across the state. Watch out for high winds, lightning and flash flooding.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks…