Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

