This evening in Charlottesville: Periods of rain. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
