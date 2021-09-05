 Skip to main content
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

