Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

