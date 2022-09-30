Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.