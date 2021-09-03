Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
