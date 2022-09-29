This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
