Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
