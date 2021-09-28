 Skip to main content
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

