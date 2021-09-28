Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
