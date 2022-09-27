This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
