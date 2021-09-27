This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
