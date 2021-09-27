 Skip to main content
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

