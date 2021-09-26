This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
