Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

