This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
