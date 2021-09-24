 Skip to main content
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

