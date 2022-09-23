 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

