Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
