Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.