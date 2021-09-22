 Skip to main content
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

