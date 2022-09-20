Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.