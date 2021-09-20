Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and vari…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Charlottesville folks shoul…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling …