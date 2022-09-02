Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.