Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

