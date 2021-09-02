For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Heavy rains and possibly tornadoes could bring damage on Wednesday as the remains of Ida swirl across the state. Watch out for high winds, lightning and flash flooding.
