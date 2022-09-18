Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Charlottesville folks should be pre…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix o…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday…