Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.