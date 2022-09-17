This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
