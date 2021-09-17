This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be pre…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in C…