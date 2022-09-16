This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
