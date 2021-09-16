 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

