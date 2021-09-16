Charlottesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
