Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

