Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

