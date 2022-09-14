This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees to…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix o…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. …
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thund…
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
This evening in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 65F. …