For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
