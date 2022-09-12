 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

