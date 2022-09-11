 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

