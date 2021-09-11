Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.