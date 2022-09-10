This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm…
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlot…
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.