Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

