This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
