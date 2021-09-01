Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Thursday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.