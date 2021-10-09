 Skip to main content
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

